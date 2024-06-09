Blood donation camp held to remember Bhagat Puran Singh

Nawanshahr, June 8
The local Blood Donors Council (BDC), Nawanshahr, organised a blood donation camp at BDC Bhawan to mark the 120th birth anniversary of the renowned social activist Bhagat Puran Singh, founder of Pingalwara in Amritsar.
The camp, spearheaded by young social activist Yuvraj Kalia, was inaugurated by Dr JD Verma, president,
Eye Donation Society. The event saw enthusiastic participation from the community, with over 50 units of blood collected.
Prominent social workers present at the camp included Pushpa Raj Kalia, JS Gidda, Dr Ajay Bagga, Narinder Pal, Rajiv Bhardwaj and Manmeet Singh.
Addressing the gathering, Dr Ajay Bagga said, “Blood donation is a simple, safe and life-saving act. Donating blood has numerous benefits, both for recipients and donors. For recipients, one unit donated can save up to three lives by providing critical support during surgeries, trauma care, cancer treatment, and for patients with chronic illnesses. For donors, the act of giving blood can improve cardiovascular health by reducing the risk of heart attacks and strokes.”
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rammohan Naidu, Lalan Singh, Jayant Chaudhry, Jitan Manjhi likely to be Cabinet ministers
Phone calls made to the ministerial hopefuls
Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah likely to be retained; ML Khattar, Bommai sounded
Among the former ministers likely to be retained are Nirmala...
Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi pays tribute at Mahatma Gandhi memorial ahead of swearing-in this evening
Modi is set to begin his third straight term as prime minist...
Maldivian President Muizzu arrives in Delhi to attend Modi’s oath-taking ceremony
It is Muizzu’s first visit to India after he became the isla...
Heavy security in place for Modi's swearing-in ceremony
A multi-layer security arrangement involving five companies ...