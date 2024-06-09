Blood donation camp held to remember Bhagat Puran Singh

Tribune News Service

Nawanshahr, June 8

The local Blood Donors Council (BDC), Nawanshahr, organised a blood donation camp at BDC Bhawan to mark the 120th birth anniversary of the renowned social activist Bhagat Puran Singh, founder of Pingalwara in Amritsar.

The camp, spearheaded by young social activist Yuvraj Kalia, was inaugurated by Dr JD Verma, president,

Eye Donation Society. The event saw enthusiastic participation from the community, with over 50 units of blood collected.

Prominent social workers present at the camp included Pushpa Raj Kalia, JS Gidda, Dr Ajay Bagga, Narinder Pal, Rajiv Bhardwaj and Manmeet Singh.

Addressing the gathering, Dr Ajay Bagga said, “Blood donation is a simple, safe and life-saving act. Donating blood has numerous benefits, both for recipients and donors. For recipients, one unit donated can save up to three lives by providing critical support during surgeries, trauma care, cancer treatment, and for patients with chronic illnesses. For donors, the act of giving blood can improve cardiovascular health by reducing the risk of heart attacks and strokes.”

