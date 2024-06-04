Blood Donors’ Council launches booklet to honour philanthropist

Tribune News Service

Nawanshahr, June 3

Blood Donors Council (BDC) of Nawanshahr, marked the birth anniversary of the founder of Pingalwara in Amritsar Bhagat Puran Singh by unveiling a special booklet titled ‘Khoon Daan Sewa’.

BDC president SK Sareen led the release event, joined by notable social workers such as Pushp Raj Kalia, Jaspal Singh Gidda and Dr Ajay Bagga, among others.

Gidda honoured Bhagat Puran Singh, reflecting on his service to community and his role in inaugurating the BDC’s blood donation bhawan in 1992. Dr Bagga provided an overview of the BDC’s ongoing community service activities and shared insights into ‘Khoon Daan Sewa,’ which features articles by various experts.

The event saw the presence of many dedicated BDC volunteers, including Jaswinder Singh Kahma, Malkeet Singh and several others.

