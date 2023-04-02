Body found hanging by Damoria Bridge in Jalandhar

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, April 1

A man, identified as Ajay Kumar, aged 35, allegedly died by suicide by hanging himself from an iron grill near Damoria Bridge, close to Suvidha Centre here on Saturday.

The incident took place in the wee hours, and the police were informed by some passersby who noticed the body hanging from the grill. Upon receiving the information, a police team of Rama Mandi immediately reached the location and took the body into their possession.

Investigations revealed that Ajay Kumar was a resident of Krar Khan Mohalla here. The police inquired about the deceased from nearby residents, but none had any information about his identity or where the deceased came from.

Later in the evening, the police were able to identify the deceased as Ajay Kumar, and his family members were informed. The family members informed the police that Ajay was in depression, but the reason behind his depression was not known.

The police also found some bruises on his neck, but no other injuries or bruises were found on his body. The body has been handed over to the family after postmortem, and the police are waiting for the reports to determine further action in the case. “At present, it appears to be a suicide case”, says investigating officer Satnam Singh.