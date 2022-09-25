Body found under Rama Mandi flyover in Jalandhar

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, September 24

The body of an unidentified middle-aged man was found under the Rama Mandi flyover by the police on Saturday. The police said the preliminary investigation suggested that the death was caused due to an epileptic attack as when the police reached the spot, they saw froth coming out of his mouth.

They said no ID card, or any other relevant document was recovered from his possession. “Locals in the area informed the police about seeing an unidentified body under the flyover. They informed that the deceased had no home, and was usually found roaming around the area. We have circulated the pictures in the nearby area, but none has approached us so far,” said Rama Mandi SHO Baljinder Singh. The body has been kept at the mortuary of the Civil Hospital.