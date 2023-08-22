Body of Hoshiarpur youth drowned in Canada reaches home, cremated

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, August 21

A youth from Sikri village of Hoshiarpur district had died a few days ago due to drowning in a lake at Port Perrin, Ontario, Canada. His body arrived here at his native village today where he was cremated.

A few days ago, Akashdeep Singh (27), who was the only son of his parents, had got citizenship in Canada and to celebrate it, he went to the lake with his friends and there, in an unfortunate incident, he died of drowning. As soon as the body of Akashdeep reached the village, a wave of mourning spread throughout the area. His mother Jatinder Kaur, grandfather Resham Singh, grandmother Mahinder Kaur and other close relatives’ were in tears. Akashdeep was given a final farewell with hundreds of moist eyes. On the occasion, constituency MLA Jasveer Singh Raja, Baba Kuldeep Singh Tahli Sahib, Kanwar Chaudhary, director, Christian School, Ghodawaha, Manpreet Singh Goldy Narwal, former sarpanch Gurmail Singh Sikri, sarpanch Sewa Singh Sikri, staff of Christian Greenwood Senior Secondary School, Ghodewaha, and Sri Guru Harikrishan Public School shared the grief with the family.

