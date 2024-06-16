Body of man who died in Kuwait fire reaches home

Hoshiarpur, June 15
The body of Himmat Rai, a resident of Kakko village in Hoshiarpur, who died in a building fire in Kuwait, reached here early Saturday morning. His nephew Indrajit Singh, who lives with Himmat Rai’s family in Kakko village, went to Delhi on Friday to bring his maternal uncle’s body home. Indrajit said one daughter of his uncle lived here in the city while the other was abroad. He said another nephew of his uncle lived in Greece, who would reach here by tomorrow evening. Himmat Rai’s last rites would be performed in the village on Monday morning between 9 am and 10 am.
At present, the body had been kept in the mortuary of Sikh Welfare Society in Singriwala. Indrajit said they were given full support by the Central and state governments and the district administration to bring home his maternal uncle’s body. He urged the state government to provide necessary assistance to the family keeping in mind the future of his uncle’s minor son.
