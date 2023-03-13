Body of newborn found in dump

Tribune News Service

Nawanshahr, March 12

A body of a newborn baby was found near a garbage dump in Rahon, Nawanshahr. The incident was reported on Saturday morning when the residents noticed the body wrapped in a piece of cloth. The police were then informed about the incident. A case has been registered against an unknown person under Section 315 of the IPC.

Mahinderpal, the vice-president of the Rahon Municipal Council, in his statement to the police said that at around 7.15 am, while he was on his way to the temple, he noticed the body. He says people then started to gather on the spot.

No arrest has been made in the case yet and police are scrutinising footage from the CCTV cameras in the area. “We are also asking midwives who help deliver the babies (about it). An investigation is under way,” said the investigating officer.