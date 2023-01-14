Bonfire of warmth & love

Singing the song of legendary Dulla Bhatti, the city residents enjoyed performing giddha and bhangra around the bonfire as they celebrated Lohri on Friday. Offering groundnut, gachak and rewaris in the fire, the occasion was specially celebrated on a larger scale by the families wherein a marriage recently took place or a child is born.

Several societies and NGOs organised the first Lohri of daughters to dispel the age-old tradition of celebrating Lohri only of newborn sons. Dholis had a field day as their demand remained all-time high. Several colonies in the city also organised a joint Lohri function wherein families got together, enjoyed the bonfire and had lunch together.

The day also saw a good sale of ‘Sarson ka saag’ as people like to savour it on the occasion with ‘makki ki roti’ and ‘gur’ (jaggery). Youth enjoyed flying kites, especially since it was a sunny day today.