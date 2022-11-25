Book exchange event gets a good response

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, November 24

A novel initiative of book exchange to promote reading culture among all age groups organised on Thursday by a group Page Turners got a good response.

The event titled ‘Pick a book, leave a book’ was organised at a cafe by Avkirat DC, who leads the Page Turners group. Visitors to the event mostly included the youth and the collegegoers but there were several professionals, schoolchildren and some elderly people too who got to know about it.

Tables were laid out where books had been displayed. Anyone could come, leave a book and pick any of his choice. There of course were some rules for it as Avkirat listed out, “We did not allow any pirated, torn or tattered books. No drawing or colouring books were allowed. We allowed exchange of books in English, Punjabi and Hindi.”

She added, “The event led to a healthy discussion on books among the people who reached the venue. The book lovers got to know each other and exchanged their contacts for similar future pursuits. We assured them that we will hold more such events shortly.” The group has earlier organised book launches, book-reading sessions and discussions too.