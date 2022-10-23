Book on radio for children released

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, October 22

Punjabi writer Jarnail Singh Badhan’s book for children, titled ‘Radio di Kahani’, was released by the Lok Manch Punjab on Saturday here at the Press Club in Jalandhar.

Dr Onkar S Waraich of Punjabi University, Patiala, was the chief guest, and renowned writer Dr Darshan Singh Aasht graced the event as the guest of honour. He emphasised the need of such literature to generate awareness about radio among children.

He added, “The radio has been an important part of our lives. Children should learn about its history and origin.” Jarnail Badhan, the author of the book, threw a light on the importance of radio in the past, the present and in future.

The Punjabi writer thanked the Punjab Lok Manch and other guests for presenting his book to the public. Surinder Singh Sunner and Dr Lakhvinder Singh Johal were also present on the occasion.