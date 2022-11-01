Book stalls a big draw at Mela Ghadri Babeya Da; Mahan Kosh bestseller

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, October 31

People thronging book stalls, avid readers stopping to ask about new books, these scenes are being witnessed at Mela Ghadri Babeya Da that has started at Desh Bhagat Yadgar Hall. The District Language Department has also put a special book stall in the mela.

The department officials say there are several books that don’t get sold the entire year, are being brought by the people in the mela. “There are several books of Hindi and Urdu too that readers have been asking us for now,” Gagandeep Singh, a department employee, said.

Among the most sold books are Mahan Kosh, Punjab, by Mahinder Singh Randhawa, Urdu book Gulista Bosta, Punjabi Akhan Kosh, etc. Mahan Kosh is a Punjabi encyclopaedia written by Bhai Kahn Singh Nabha. The book has around 1,250 pages and is considered the best guide to the Punjabi language as it has old maps of India and pictures related to history that is otherwise hard to find. According to writers and officials of the department, one can find every possible Punjabi word and its meaning in this book.

Also, it was in 1971 when books like Guru Nanak Varta and Miti Dhundh Jagg Chanan Hoya were last printed. Now, these books for children have been reprinted after a long gap of 51 years. Guru Nanak Varta is printed in Hindi and Punjabi, while its English version is named as Story of Guru Nanak.

The District Language Department has also received hundreds of copies of these books. According to a language department official, these books are for children where they get to learn and know about the Guru.

Purushottam Sharma, 73, who visited the mela said, “I visit the book stall everytime I attend mela. It is like an opportunity to get hold of amazing books. I really want youngsters to visit the mela and stalls.”