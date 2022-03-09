Bookies bet big on AAP's win in Punjab

Tribune News Service

Avneet Kaur

Jalandhar, March 8

With just two days left for Punjab Assembly election results, bookies are betting high on the AAP, giving it around 60-65 seats of the total 117 seats. The Congress comes second with 30-35 seats, while SAD-BSP, BJP and others get altogether 15-20 seats.

A bookie, on condition of anonymity, said the trends in satta bazaar (illegal betting market) since February had been in favour of the AAP, but the numbers have changed drastically after the exit poll results were announced on Monday. “For instance, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) moved from a probability of 35-40 seats as on February 27 to 65-70 seats on Tuesday, while in the same period the Congress slumped from 45-50 seats to 35,” he said.

He further said the ongoing satta rate for the AAP getting 60-65 seats is Rs 1.30, for 45 seats is 40 paise and for 50 seats it’s 55 paise. “The rate for BJP winning in Punjab is Rs 20, while the rate for Congress returning in Punjab is Rs 3.80. The Akali Dal is expected to take the third position with 15 seats at 55 paise. Punters are also betting 75 paise for 12 or 13 seats to the Akali Dal,” he added.

Another bookie, who requested not to be named, said they were betting on the number of seats which the AAP and the Congress were going to win. He said in the 2017 election, the betting was high on the name of Chief Minister as then the AAP’s CM candidate was not revealed. However, this time, they are only betting on the name of the party and the total seats the parties are going to win.