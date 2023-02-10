Booklet on Nipun Bharat released

Nawanshahr, February 9
A meeting of the District Project Management Unit (DPMU) was conducted today at the office of District Education Officer (Elementary), Nawanshahr, to ascertain the upcoming progress of the FLN (Foundational Literacy and Numeracy), under the NIPUN Bharat mission, an initiative taken by the MHRD, GOI.
During the meeting, Satnam Singh, District Coordinator Parho Punjab, guided the DPMU and the District Academic Task Force (DATF) members regarding the fair conduction of Class V board exams.
Neel Kamal, a DATF member, added that the Class V teachers should keep the parents updated about the progress of their respective wards in the pre-board examination conducted in February. He further asked them to focus on the NIPUN Bharat targets and the FLN from Classes I to III.
A booklet of the NIPUN Bharat mission containing its objectives, targets to be achieved by students and FLN objectives was released by Deputy DEO (Elementary) Varinder Kumar. NIPUN Bharat kits were also distributed among members of the DPMU and the DATF.
Varinder Kumar exhorted the present members to focus on achieving the project.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Four BJP leaders, former SC judge among 6 new governors appointed by President Murmu
Part of 2019 Ayodhya verdict, retired SC judge S Abdul Nazee...
US fighter jet shoots down unidentified cylindrical object over Canada; second instance in 2 days
Canadian Defence Minister Anita Anand declined to speculate ...
Chief justices appointed to 4 high courts; Justice N Kotiswar Singh made chief justice of High Court of J-K and Ladakh
Law Minister Kiren Rijiju announced the fresh appointments o...
Special ‘langar’ that fed over 20 lakh migrants during Covid lockdown razed in Maharashtra, 84-year-old ‘Khaira Baba’ evicted
The man who fed millions for 35 years is now himself survivi...
Jamiat’s Arshad Madani says ‘Manu worshipped Allah’, Jain Muni storms off stage with other religious leaders
Arshad Madani’s remarks strongly disapproved by Jain monk Ac...