Booklet on Nipun Bharat released

Tribune News Service

Nawanshahr, February 9

A meeting of the District Project Management Unit (DPMU) was conducted today at the office of District Education Officer (Elementary), Nawanshahr, to ascertain the upcoming progress of the FLN (Foundational Literacy and Numeracy), under the NIPUN Bharat mission, an initiative taken by the MHRD, GOI.

During the meeting, Satnam Singh, District Coordinator Parho Punjab, guided the DPMU and the District Academic Task Force (DATF) members regarding the fair conduction of Class V board exams.

Neel Kamal, a DATF member, added that the Class V teachers should keep the parents updated about the progress of their respective wards in the pre-board examination conducted in February. He further asked them to focus on the NIPUN Bharat targets and the FLN from Classes I to III.

A booklet of the NIPUN Bharat mission containing its objectives, targets to be achieved by students and FLN objectives was released by Deputy DEO (Elementary) Varinder Kumar. NIPUN Bharat kits were also distributed among members of the DPMU and the DATF.

Varinder Kumar exhorted the present members to focus on achieving the project.