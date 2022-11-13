Boopathi is city’s new Police Commissioner

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, November 12

The Punjab Government on Saturday transferred Jalandhar Commissioner of Police Gursharan Singh Sandhu. The 2007-batch IPS officer S Boopathi, who was posted as Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG), Jalandhar Range, has been appointed Jalandhar City Police

Commissioner (CP), in addition to his current charge of DIG (Provisioning).

The new CP of Jalandhar has also served as DIG (Personnel) and DIG Chief Minister’s Security.

Earlier to DIG rank, Boopathi has been AIG Vigilance Bureau, Punjab, Patiala SSP, Moga SSP, Khanna SSP and DCP in Ludhiana. He also served as SP, Counter Intelligence, Amritsar and ACP Jalandhar.

Meanwhile, Gursharan Singh Sandhu has been posted as IGP, Jalandhar Range.