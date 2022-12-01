 Border Security Force to celebrate its Raising Day today : The Tribune India

Border Security Force to celebrate its Raising Day today

Rehearsal for the BSF Raising Day celebrations underway in Jalandhar on Wednesday.



Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, November 30

The Border Security Force (BSF), India’s first line of defence, is set to celebrate its 58th Raising Day here tomorrow.

It was on December 1, 1965 that the first sector of the Punjab Frontier of the BSF was raised with its headquarters in Jalandhar. The Western Frontier initially comprised of Punjab, Rajasthan and Gujarat and with its headquarters at Jalandhar.

Over 7,000 women serving in the force

After the Indian Army, the BSF is the only Central Armed Police Force in the nation that has an independent air wing, effective artillery regiment, dedicated marine division and a special intelligence branch.

The BSF is also the sole paramilitary organisation globally to use an active camel cavalry to patrol the sands of the Thar Desert, which comprise of the common border between India and Pakistan.

The ‘Creek Crocodile - a Quick Reaction Team made of BSF commandos - was also raised to counter threats like that of 26/11. They guard the brackish waters of the Kutch region in Sir Creek to prevent cross-border infiltration.

Despite being a border force, more than 7,000 women of all ranks are serving in the force on the eastern and western theatre.

Ashwani Kumar was its first Inspector General. During 1972, Sector Headquarters Faridkot (now Sector HQ Abohar) was created. Sector Headquarter Gurdaspur and Ferozepur were raised in 1988.

This Central Armed Police Force has written a glorious saga of valour, sacrifices and dedication. Besides proving its credentials during the 1971 war, the Punjab militancy, the North-East insurgency and the J&K militancy and anti-Naxal operations, the force has also proved its mettle during natural calamities, human relations, adventure, sports activities and many matters of national importance.

BSF personnel rehearse for the celebrations on Wednesday.

National-level celebrations in Amritsar on Dec 4

This is for the first time that the BSF is organising its national-level Raising Day celebrations of its inception in Punjab. The celebrations will be held on December 4 at Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar. The 11 BSF Frontiers and a Mahila Contingent are participating in the celebrations. The event will be attended by Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai, who will be the chief guest on the occasion. He will be accompanied with Pankaj Kumar Singh, Director General, BSF.

The parade during the celebrations in Amritsar will comprise of 12 foot contingents, including Mahila Prahari contingent, Camel contingent, Camel Band and mounted contingent. Various shows, including Gajraj and Chetak Drill by Central School of Motor Training (CSMT) BSF team that involves dismantling, obstacle crossing and assembly of motor vehicles, adrenaline-packed daredevil motorcycle show by BSF ‘Seema Bhawani’ all-women daredevil motorcycle team and ‘Janbaaz’ – men’s team, dog show, communication contingent displaying the technological advancements of the force and special appearance by BSF Bagpipers Band, will be showcased during the parade.

Besides, a tableaux of BSF Water Wing, Air Wing, Central Workshop and Stores and some other important departments of the force will be displayed during the parade.

How BSF cameinto existence

Till the inception of this largest border guarding force in the world, the police units of bordering states were entrusted with the security of these borders. An attack by a Pakistan brigade on Sardar Post in Gujarat necessitated the requirement of an armed force to function under the Union Government to ensure secured borders. The need of the hour was to raise an armed force trained on the pattern of the Army to defend the borders and also work like the police to check trans-border crimes during peace and thereby inculcating a sense of security among the border population. On the recommendations of a committee of secretaries, the BSF came into being under the leadership of KF Rustamji, the first Director General of the force.

The force was tasked to assist Mukti Vahini for the Bangladesh Liberation War of 1971. It is on record that the BSF was mobilised before the actual war had broken out during the Liberation War of Bangladesh.

History of sacrificesand awards

Till date, BSF personnel have been awarded with one Mahavir Chakra, 13 Vir Chakra, six Kirti Chakra, 13 Shaurya Chakra, 56 Sena Medal, 232 President’s Police Medals for Gallantry and 990 Police Medals for Gallantry. This year, the force has been awarded with a total of 125 medals, including two Kirti Chakra, 21 Police Medal for Gallantry, 10 President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service and 92 Police Medal for Meritorious Service, on Republic Day and Independence Day.

However, to earn all these recognitions and medals, 1,954 brave hearts of the BSF have made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty. In year 2022, a total of 20 BSF personnel have laid down their lives while protecting the sanctity of our borders.

