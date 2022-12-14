Boxing contest commences at BSF, Kharkan

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, December 13

The Inter-Frontier BSF Boxing Competition started today at Subsidiary Training Center Border Security Force, Kharkan on Monday evening. It will continue till December 15. BSF Commandant Nripjit Singh Bedi (retd), a volleyball player of international repute and Arjuna awardee, was the chief guest of the opening ceremony. SS Mand, Commandant (Training), Subsidiary Training Centre BSF at Kharkan welcomed him.

Mand said approximately, 200 players of 11 Frontiers of the BSF were participating in the competition.