Boy assaulted by group of youth

Jalandhar, May 28
A young boy was assaulted by a group of youth outside a gym in the city’s posh Model Town area last night. In a CCTV footage of the incident the group is seen beating the boy. The police said both the victim and the attackers were students of a private school in the city. The police said the attackers, who forcibly took the boy along with them in their car, left him near Adarsh Nagar.
“No official complaint has been received in this connection,” the police said, adding that they had obtained the CCTV footage from the gym. The police said both the parties would be called to police station for recording their statements.
