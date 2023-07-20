Boy's murder case solved, 2 arrested

Ashok Kaura

Phagwara, July 19

The Sultanpur Lodhi police, headed by DSP Babandeep Singh Lubana, have cracked the brutal murder case of a 10-year-old boy. The police arrested his uncle Heera Singh and his confidante Rajbir Kaur on the charges of murdering the minor boy, who was missing since Monday night.

DSP Lubana said the body of the minor boy was found from Kali Bein near a religious place (Peer Gair Gaji) in Sultanpur Lodhi late on Tuesday evening. The boy, identified as Karanbir Singh (10), a resident of Baba Jawala Singh Nagar, Sultanpur Lodhi, had gone to Gurdwara Sri Ber Sahib on July 17, but did not return home.

The suspects were arrested on the statement of Angrej Singh, father of the minor boy. In his statement to the police, Angrej Singh said his brother Heera Singh had an affair with a widow, Rajbir Kaur, a resident of Jwala Singh Nagar. An argument took place between his wife Gurpreet Kaur and Rajbir Kaur in this regard. At that time, Rajbir Kaur had threatened her to teach a lesson. So, he doubted that Rajbir Kaur had killed his son.

The DSP said the police rounded up Rajbir Kaur, who confessed during the preliminary investigations that she and Heera Singh had planned a conspiracy. She took the boy away on the pretext of eating blackberries and pushed him into the Kali Bein resulting into his death.

The police handed over the body to the family today after a post-mortem examination, said DSP Lubana. A case under Sections 302 and 120B of the IPC has been registered against the suspects.

10-year-old boy Was missing since July 17

