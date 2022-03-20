Brahmshankar Jimpa gets warm welcome on his arrival

Hoshiarpur, March 19
On reaching Hoshiarpur after becoming the Cabinet minister in the Punjab Government, Hoshiarpur MLA Brahmshankar Jimpa was welcomed by the district officials under the leadership of Deputy Commissioner Apneet Riyait at the Public Works Department Rest House.
The Cabinet minister was also given a guard of honour by the Punjab Police. Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Sandeep Singh and SDM Shivraj Singh Bal were also present on the occasion.
The Cabinet minister said in the first Cabinet meeting of the Punjab Government led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, the government had given the approval for 25,000 government jobs to the youth in various departments, boards and corporations. —
