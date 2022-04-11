Brake jam triggers panic among rail passengers

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, April 10

Smoke emanating from the wheels of the Amritsar-Delhi Shan-e-Punjab Express due to brake jam that triggered panic among train passengers at the city railway station here on Saturday evening.

It was learnt that when the train was coming towards Jalandhar railway station from Amritsar, its brakes suddenly jammed due to which smog started emerging from its wheel. The passengers saw the smoke emanating from the wheels a few kilometres ahead of Beas and immediately alerted the guards. But as the train was at a high speed, it couldn’t be stopped in between and was finally halted at Jalandhar city railway station.

Although there was no clear information on what happened, the sources at railway station said it seems the brake got jammed after someone pulled the emergency chain. The problem was, however, sorted out within 20-25 minutes and the situation was brought under control.

Meanwhile, the Firozepur division was informed about the incident and the officers concerned have started investigating the reason behind the sudden brake jam.