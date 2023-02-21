Breaking locks of gurdwara offices black day in history, says SAD chief

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, February 20

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Monday termed the breaking of donation boxes and locks of gurdwara offices in Haryana as a black day in history of the Sikh community. He termed the police action against devotees and gurdwara management officials as reprehensible. He also announced that the SAD would continue to strive to bring back all gurdwaras in Haryana back to the fold of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC).

Reacting strongly to the forcible takeover of Patshahi Chhevin Gurdwara in Kurkshetra by breaking office locks, the SAD president said it was shocking that the Haryana Government used police force against devotees and gurdwara management officials. He condemned the Haryana government for ordering the arrest of gurdwara officials.

Sukhbir Badal also announced that a delegation of SAD in consultation with the SGPC would visit Kurukshetra on Tuesday and take stock of the situation. He also announced that SAD would launch a massive struggle to correct the injustice done to the Sikh community.

Sukhbir held the Haryana Government completely responsible for the present state of affairs. He said the government first worked actively to split the SGPC and then formed a separate committee — Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (HSGMC) — to give control of gurdwaras to mahants, the SAD president asserted.

Responding to a media query regarding allegations of Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann that SAD had not done enough for the release of Bandi Singhs, Badal said, “Bhagwant doesn’t know what he is speaking. From stalling the death sentence of Bhai Balwant Singh Rajoana to securing parole of Bandi Singhs and bringing Sikh detainees to Punjab jails for their better car, it was the result of SAD’s struggle.”

Launching a scathing attack on the Punjab CM, SAD president asked him, “Tell the Sikh Panth why your master Arvind Kejriwal rejected Prof Davinderpal Singh Bhullar’s release petition six times and also why you recommended that Bhai Gurmeet Singh Engineer should not be released.”

Sukhbir also slammed the appointment of Amarjit Mehta as the PCA head, alleging that he was a major defaulter of tax department. During his tour of Phillaur Assembly constituency, he addressed public in various villages. He was accompanied by Prof Prem Singh Chandumajra, Baldev Singh Khaira, Gurpartap Singh Wadala and Dr Sukhwinder Singh Sukhi.