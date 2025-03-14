Brief: ASI injured in attack

Phagwara: ASI Darshan Singh of Satnampura sustained injuries when his vehicle was hit by a speeding vehicle of suspects near village Maherru last night. Darshan told the police that he was on a patrolling duty and was chasing a suspicious black-coloured vehicle, but after giving dodge to the police the suspects hit the vehicle from the rear and fled from the site, taking advantage of dark. The police have registered a case . oc

Two drug peddlers held

Phagwara: The police have arrested two 'drugs peddlers' and seized 325 intoxicated tablets from them. The police nabbed a peddler Mandip Singh of Phagwara at a check point near village Gonspur. Meanwhile, the police arrested another drug peddler Surjit Kumar of Onkar Nagar, Phagwara, during a naka bandi near Chhag Colony, Phagwara. Two cases under the NDPS Act have been registered against the arrested accused. oc

Two booked for snatching

Phagwara: The police have booked two miscreants on the charge of snatching a woman's earrings. The accused have been identified as Kiranjit Singh and Jaskaran of Mullewal Aranyee village. Anju Bala of Guru Teg Bahadar Nagar complained to the police that the accused snatched her earrings on March 10. Meanwhile, in another case, the police booked miscreants for snatching Jaswindar Kaur's earrings. oc

Five booked for assault

Phagwara: The police have booked five villagers on the charge of assaulting co-villager. The accused have been identified as Lovpreet, Dhama, Happy, Ajay and Tainni of Rahimpur village. Avtar Singh of the village complained to the police that the accused attacked him with sharp-edged weapon and seriously injured him on March 10. oc

Woman booked for cheating

Phagwara: The police have booked a woman on charges of cheating and breach of trust. The accused Kamaljeet Kaur is a resident of Jai Colony, Shahkot. Sukhdev Singh of the same locality complained to the police that the accused signed an agreement to sell a house for Rs 15 lakh in 2023 and received Rs 13 lakh advance but sold the house to other and cheated him. Raids are being conducted to arrest her. oc

Villager held with firearm

Phagwara: The police have arrested a villager on the charge of possessing illegal firearm. The police recovered from Baljindar Singh a countrymade pistol and three cartridges. oc

4 drug peddlers arrested

Phagwara: The police have arrested four 'drug peddlers' on the charge of selling intoxicant tablets. As many as 295 intoxicated tablets were recovered from their possession. oc