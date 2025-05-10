Brief: Two 'drug peddlers' held

Phagwara: The Nakodar police have a drug peddler on the charge of selling heroin. Three gram of heroin was recovered from the possession of the accused, identified as Jaspreet Singh, of Bopa Rai Kalan village. A case under Sections 21-B/61/85 of the NDPS Act has been registered against the accused. The Mehatpur police also arrested drug peddler Harwindar Singh, alias Ambu, of Khurshaidpur village in Ludhiana, with 65 intoxicating tablets. oc

Man booked for threatening

Phagwara: The Nakodar police have booked a miscreant on the charges of deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage the religious feeling of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs and criminal conspiracy. Jaspreet Singh of Chak-Kalan village complained to the police that an accused threatened to kill him and posted obscenely edited photos on social media. A case under the BNS and Sections 3(1)(s) of the ST/SC Act has been registered against unidentified accused. oc

Man held for selling liquor

Phagwara: The Shahkot police have arrested a villager on a charge of selling illicit liquor. As many as 15 bottles of illicit liquor were recovered from the possession of the accused, identified as Kulwindar Singh, a resident of Thamuwal village. A case under Sections 61/1/14 of the Excise Act has been registered against the accused. oc