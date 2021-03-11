Jalandhar: Bright summer season bloom is here

Tribune News Service

Even as the summer season brings along its miseries and woes for the common man, the Mother Nature pops up the brightest bloom on its trees perhaps sending across a message to everyone to look at the brighter side.

Flame-like orange hues emanating from a Gulmohar tree near Press Club Chowk.

As one takes a morning or an evening stroll along the roadsides and service lanes in the city, one can enjoy the most spectacular site of the trees all covered with flowers in yellow, orange, red and pink colours — the colours of flame. The site of beautifully hanging bunches of Amaltas trees can be seen along the DC office road and Guru Nanak Mission Chowk.

The Gulmohar trees at Namdev Chowk, Model Town and other areas can be spotted from a distance as the entire tree has donned the orange colour. The bottle brush and hibiscus bushes with red colours can be spotted along the Old Baradari area.

Yellow flowers hanging down from a tree of Amaltas along a road in Jalandhar. Tribune Photos: Sarabjit Singh

Many city residents have planted bougainvilleas along their boundary walls which can be spotted in pink, orange and white colours. The bushes of madhumalti in pink and white, aprajita in purple, jacaranda tree in mauve, fragrant white flowers of jasmine and gardenia too are a summer delight for the nature lovers.

Jasmehar, a teenager, said: “The bright colour trees these days form a perfect background for taking selfies these days during morning jogging hours”. A passionate garden lover, Ravinder Kaur, says: “Even as winter has the best seasonal flowering plants, summers have the best perennial flowering trees and I really wait to see them all bloom and then form a carpet of flowers of the road after they are shed”.