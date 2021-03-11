Jalandhar: Bright summer season bloom is here

Even as the summer season brings along its miseries and woes for the common man, the Mother Nature pops up the brightest bloom on its trees perhaps sending across a message to everyone to look at the brighter side.
As one takes a morning or an evening stroll along the roadsides and service lanes in the city, one can enjoy the most spectacular site of the trees all covered with flowers in yellow, orange, red and pink colours — the colours of flame. The site of beautifully hanging bunches of Amaltas trees can be seen along the DC office road and Guru Nanak Mission Chowk.
The Gulmohar trees at Namdev Chowk, Model Town and other areas can be spotted from a distance as the entire tree has donned the orange colour. The bottle brush and hibiscus bushes with red colours can be spotted along the Old Baradari area.
Many city residents have planted bougainvilleas along their boundary walls which can be spotted in pink, orange and white colours. The bushes of madhumalti in pink and white, aprajita in purple, jacaranda tree in mauve, fragrant white flowers of jasmine and gardenia too are a summer delight for the nature lovers.
Jasmehar, a teenager, said: “The bright colour trees these days form a perfect background for taking selfies these days during morning jogging hours”. A passionate garden lover, Ravinder Kaur, says: “Even as winter has the best seasonal flowering plants, summers have the best perennial flowering trees and I really wait to see them all bloom and then form a carpet of flowers of the road after they are shed”.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
EMIs to rise as RBI hikes repo rate by 40 bps; raises CRR by 50 bps
RBI Governor-headed MPC retains its accommodative monetary p...
Markets go into tailspin after RBI’s rate hike surprise; Sensex, Nifty slump over 2 per cent
Titan, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, IndusInd Bank, HDFC Ban...
Modi, five PMs of Nordic countries pledge to deepen cooperation; focus on international peace and security
Prime Ministers reaffirm the importance of free trade as a d...
Heavy security deployed in Mumbai, neighbouring areas amid loudspeaker row
Raj Thackeray had urged people to play Hanuman Chalisa on lo...
13-year-old girl alleges she was raped by SHO in UP's Lalitpur when she visited police station to file gang-rape case
Absconding SHO, 3 other accused arrested