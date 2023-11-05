Bring maximum investments, biz community urged

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, November 4

Jalandhar has attracted investment proposals worth Rs 316.12 crores for setting up the new industries in the recent four months.

From May-end to September this year, as many as 70 projects put forth from the areas of real estate, health, food, mineral water, hand tool, rubber, hardware, auto parts, tyre and milling industries before the District Bureau of Industry and Investment Promotion (DBIIP), headed by Deputy Commissioner Vishesh Sarangal, had been approved.

The DC said officials from various departments, including Industry and Commerce, Housing and Urban Development, Local Government, Labour, Factories, Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB), Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL), Forest, PWD (B&R), Taxation and Punjab Small Industries Export Corporation, meet every Tuesday at the DAC to receive, process and grant statutory clearances/ approvals/NOCs required by an industrial unit through an existing Invest Punjab’s Business First portal in a time-bound manner.

He said regulatory clearances were being followed up with the nodal officer concerned and regular feedback was ensured to the government-industrialists.

The DC said the Punjab Government had also organised Sarkar-Sanatkar Milni on September 14 in which industrial tycoons from the Doaba region took part and welcomed the government’s proactive approach towards the industries.

He urged the business community to bring maximum investments in the district. He said the investments would not only put Jalandhar on a high-growth trajectory but also open up new vistas of employment.