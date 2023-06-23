British MP Dhesi bats for air connectivity between UK, Punjab

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, June 22

Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi, the first turban-wearing Sikh elected Member of Parliament in Britain, had a productive meeting in the UK Parliament with Caroline Rowett, the British Deputy High Commissioner to India.

Genuine demand It’s not just a matter of convenience but a genuine necessity, as the public on both sides has consistently expressed their desire to establish direct flights connecting Punjab and the UK. Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi, british mp

Expressing his enthusiasm, Dhesi, who is a native of Jalandhar, informed that he had discussed a wide array of topics aimed at strengthening ties, trade, and tourism between both nations; as well as the concerns of the diaspora around land disputes, British nationals imprisoned abroad and respect for human rights. Of particular importance was the urgent need for starting more direct flights between the UK and the Punjab at Guru Ram Das Ji International Airport in Amritsar and Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport in Chandigarh,” he added.

Dhesi reiterated that he has been tirelessly advocating for direct air connectivity between the UK and Punjab with different international airlines, besides the government of India, as well as with the Punjab Government. He emphasised such direct flights would benefit the large NRIs residing in the UK and Europe, enabling them to conveniently visit their families and relatives in Punjab. Moreover, improved air connectivity with the North region of India would facilitate seamless travel options for passengers from northern states.

Highlighting the significance of this demand, Dhesi stated, “We also need cheaper fares to ensure that everyone can afford to travel. The initiation of direct air routes between these destinations would not only enhance people-to-people contact, but also foster economic growth, cultural exchange and tourism opportunities for both regions.

“It’s good that we have a small number of direct flights every week between Amritsar and both London Gatwick and Birmingham, but we also need daily flights between London Heathrow and Amritsar, since Heathrow is the major hub for connectivity to other destinations in North America,” he emphasised.