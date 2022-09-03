Broadband subscribers in Jalandhar rue poor service

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, September 2

Subscribers of Netplus Broadband services are a harrassed lot as they have not been getting proper connectivity for the past more than a month.

Subscribers of the company alleged despite paying the full annual subscription amount and lodging several complaints, they were not getting the quality service.

Some local operators said the ongoing cable war in the city was to be blamed as some rival companies had been snapping their wires every now and then leading them to huge losses on account of repair works.

A city-based lawyer Parminder Vig, who too has been a subscriber, said, “The company gave a very good service for the first six months, but for the past two months, the connectivity has been poor. I have callled on customer care number so many times, but to no avail.”

Sukhchain Singh, another subscriber, said:”I had got the connection believing that a good speed promised by the company would come handy. But off late, there have been so many issues which are all going unaddressed. We were left with no option but to change our service provide.”

Meanwhile, the company blamed it on its rival for the current situation. Joybir Singh Kataria, a distributor of Netplus in Jalandhar, said: “Our business rivals have been daily snapping our wires. They had recently even got dug up our underground chambers. We have lodged as many as 250 complaints against them. An FIR got registered even yesterday, but the police are not making any arrests. We have also moved the Punjab and Haryana High Court on this issue.”

Regarding wires dangling from trees, he said, “We have underground wiring system. We have poles also for connectivity but at some places our operators have hung wires around trees for door-to-door connection, which might otherwise not be possible.”