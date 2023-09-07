Brothers’ suicide : Emotions run high as Jashanbir’s mortal remains consigned to flames

Tribune News Service

Aparna Banerji

Jalandhar, September 6

The air rent by piercing wails as the last rites of Jashanbir Singh, the younger of the Dhillon siblings, were performed here today.

His kin had earlier been reluctant to perform his last rites until three cops who were involved in harassing the siblings arrested and dismissed. The decision to finally hold Jashanbir’s cremation was taken after SHO Navdeep Singh’s dismissal.

Jashanbir’s body was found on September 2. Jatinder Pal Singh (70) had not told his 90-year-old-ailing father for over a fortnight that his grandsons were missing. The emotions ran high as relatives and family members bade a tearful adieu to Jashanbir today.

Jatinder Pal said the last words his younger son spoke to him were, “I love you Papa,” while he stood at the Goindwal bridge on the Beas river on August 17, where his elder brother Manavjit met him after his release from police custody that day.

If it wasn’t for cousin Manavdeep Singh Uppal’s testimony that the duo had jumped off the bridge and subsequent complaint to the Talwandi Chaudhrian police regarding the same, the fate of the Dhillon brothers might have remained a mystery.

In the past 20 days the family — father Jatinder Pal Singh, Manavdeep Singh Uppal and friend Advocate Sarabjit Singh — fiercely pursued for justice for the duo.

It was through their relentless efforts that the brothers’ plight finally received enough attention for the issue to be taken up by politicial parties. After Opposition leaders started frequently visiting the aggrieved family, the police intensified investigations and action.

Cousins and friends like Manavdeep Singh Uppal and Sarabjit Singh, who stood by the family like in its pursuit of justice, did their bit by writing to everyone, right from the CM to DGP, Chief Justice and the Human Rights Commission.

Notably, Manavjit worked as manager for a pharma company and had returned from England some years ago.

The Dhillon brothers were running charitable institutions and a horticulture farm of the family at Goindwal. They were also overseeing the construction of a mall — named after them — at Goindwal.

The family of the victims said they were known for charity and social work and also stood up for their friends.

The cremation of Jashanbir saw the presence of senior leaders and cops. Kapurthala SSP Rajpal Singh, Sultanpur Lodhi DSP Babbandeep Singh and Talwandi Chaudhrian police station SHO Jaspal Singh attended his last rites, among others. Congress’s Rajinder Beri, BJP’s Sarabjit Singh Makkar and SAD leaders were also present on the occasion.

Jalandhar range DIG Swapan Sharma called on the siblings’ father Jatinder Pal at his residence today.

Notably, BJP leader Manoranjan Kalia, SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia, Congress leaders Partap Singh Bajwa and Sukhpal Khaira, and activist Mandeep Singh Manna had called on the family in August and September to extend their support.