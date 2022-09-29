BSF DG reviews training at Kharkan centre

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, September 28

Pankaj Kumar Singh, Director, General Border Security Force, visited the Subsidiary Training Centre (BSF) at the Kharkan Camp in Hoshiarpur today.

Asif Jalal, Inspector General, Punjab Frontier & Subsidiary Training Center (BSF), Kharkan, received the Director. SS Mand, Commandant (Training), provided detailed information about the training activities going on in the Subsidiary Training Centre, Border Security Force, Kharkan. The Director General visited the barracks, the training area, the firing range, the environment park and the newly constructed air-conditioned vegetable mart.

The Director General lauded the team of officers and jawans, who have made efforts for maintenance of the campus, training resources and other activities.

