BSF encourages school students to join force

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, September 2

Teams of Subsidiary Training Centre, Border Security Force, Kharkan Camp (Punjab), visited secondary / senior secondary schools of nearby villages to brief them about the recruitment process for various posts in BSF.

On the occasion, an awareness campaign about the role and task of the Border Security Force and a short film about the BSF since its raising to the present was shown to the students and staff of the schools. The teams also intimated and explained about the eligibility criteria for recruitment in the BSF in various posts (Constable, Sub-Inspector and Assistant Commandant) and pamphlets related to the recruitment process were also distributed among the students.

The mahila constables explained about the role and future prospects of women in the Border Security Force. BSF officers also delivered a short talk on drugs and social abuse to students of their schools.

For this programme, Government Senior Secondary Smart School, Nara; Government Senior Secondary Smart School, Kharkan; Government Senior Secondary Smart School, Mehlanwali; Government Senior Secondary Smart School, Narunangal; and Government High School, Bahadurpur Bahiyan, were selected from Hoshiarpur. As many as 615 students of Class X and 488 students of Class XII participated in the awareness campaign.

The principals and teachers of these schools welcomed the visiting teams and appreciated the awareness campaign organised in honour of Teachers’ Day to be celebrated on September 5 and expressed gratitude and requested to guide the students in future also.

#Hoshiarpur