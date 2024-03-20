BSNL to close urban telephone exchanges

Phagwara, March 19
After closing rural telephone exchanges serving only less than 20 landline telephone connections last year, the Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL) has now decided to close all urban telephone exchanges serving only less than 50 landline connections.
Confirming this, SDO (Telephones) Tilak Raj today said as per the instructions issued by the senior authorities, the BSNL was working on increasing the number of FTTH (Fibre to the Home) connections and was convincing people to convert their landline connections to FTTH only.
He said at present, the number of landline connections in Phagwara was only 300 while around 4,000 subscribers had BSNL landline connections till a few years back. Interestingly, no lineman is available in the Phagwara Telephone Exchange.
