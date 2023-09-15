BSP appoints halqa in-charges for 10 Lok Sabha seats

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, September 14

Holding a state-level rally at Kanshi Ram Bhawan here, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) on Thursday appointed two halqa in-charges for 10 Lok Sabha seats. The party has so far left out Ludhiana, Amritsar and Gurdaspur.

The party appointed Balwinder Kumar and Gurmail Chumber as the halqa in-charge for Jalandhar Lok Sabha seat. The party announced the names of Gurlal Saila and Chaudhary Gurnam Singh from Hoshiarpur as constituency in-charges. Tarsem Thapar and Kulwinder S Sahota were picked from Khadur Sahib. Om Parkash Saroya and Sukhdev S Sheera were selected from Ferozepur. Gurbaksh S Chauhan and Sant Ram Mallian are the new in-charges of Faridkot. Meena Rani and Kuldeep S Sardulgarh are constituency in-charges of Bathinda.

Likewise, Chamkaur S Veer and Dr Makhan Singh have been picked from Sangrur. Baldev S Mehra and Jagjit Singh Chharbar have been appointed as halqa in-charges from Patiala. Kulwant Singh Mehto and Dr Jaspreet S Bija have been selected from Fatehgarh Sahib. For Anandpur Sahib, other than the sitting Nawanshahr MLA Dr Nachhatar Pal, Ajit S Bhaini and Raja Rajinder Singh will be the halqa in-charges.

The party has appointed Gurnam Chaudhary as the coordinator for strengthening the Lok Sabha seats of Amritsar and Gurdaspur. State chief Jasvir S Garhi said that Punjab had been divided into 2,300 sectors for mobilising the cadres.

Garhi also announced that a massive ‘Save the Constitution’ rally would be held in Hoshiarpur on October 9 on the occasion of party founder Kanshi Ram’s death anniversary. The party’s central leadership would also be present on the occasion, he said.

#Gurdaspur #Lok Sabha