BSP may go it alone in 2024 LS elections

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, October 9

In Punjab, 85 per cent people belong to the SC and OBC categories but due to division among themselves, only 15 per cent enjoy the pleasure of power. These views were expressed by Akash Anand, national coordinator, BSP, while addressing the state-level ‘Samvidhan Bachao Maha Panchayat’ rally held at Hoshiarpur on the occasion of BSP founder Kanshi Ram’s Parinirvan Diwas.

Anand said that BSP founder Kanshi Ram worked for the welfare of Dalits and OBCs so that they could receive education and fight for their rights. He alleged that even after his death, the government did not give him due respect. He said that Kanshi Ram should be honoured with Bharat Ratna as he worked for the welfare of Dalit community. He also exhorted the BSP office-bearers and workers to start preparing for Lok Sabha elections in 2024 because the party will contest these elections alone.

Leading the rally on the occasion, state BSP president Jasvir Singh Garhi said the party cadre was being energised with a series of rallies, cadre camps and walking tours to mobilise the Bahujan Samaj. He accused the Aam Aadmi Party of having failed the people’s aspirations. While the Chief Minister was busy visiting other states, the situation in Punjab was worsening, he said.

He said that the promises made by AAP to the people before the elections have not been fulfilled and claimed that the party was losing faith of the people. Garhi said that Kanshi Ram’s successor and BSP national president Mayawati was working tirelessly for this.

National BSP vice-president Anand Kumar, central coordinators Randhir Singh Bainiwal and Vipul Kumar, state in-charge Nachhatar Pal, MLA (Nawanshahr), state in-charge Ajit Singh Bhaini, Baldev Mehra and Gurlal Sela were among those present on the occasion.

#Hoshiarpur