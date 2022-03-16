BSP MLA gets rousing welcome

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, March 15

As the newly elected Bahujan Samaj Party MLA from Nawanshahr, Dr Nachhatar Pal, reached the party’s state office on Tuesday, he was given a rousing welcome.

The party’s state president Jasvir Singh Garhi said that a function to commemorate the 88th birth anniversary of Kanshi Ram was organised in which the new MLA was also invited and felicitated. He said, “It has been 19 years since the party opened its office in Jalandhar. In all these years, no BSP leader could get elected as the MP or MLA. It is after such a huge gap that an MLA has finally got elected on the party symbol.”

Garhi said: “The party’s next target is Parliamentary polls of 2024 and all workers and leaders must start working hard for it right away”. The workers performed bhangra on the beats of the dhol and showed full excitement. After the function, all party leaders went to Dr BR Ambedkar Chowk and garlanded the statue of the Dalit icon.