BSP MLA gets rousing welcome

Jalandhar, March 15
As the newly elected Bahujan Samaj Party MLA from Nawanshahr, Dr Nachhatar Pal, reached the party’s state office on Tuesday, he was given a rousing welcome.
The party’s state president Jasvir Singh Garhi said that a function to commemorate the 88th birth anniversary of Kanshi Ram was organised in which the new MLA was also invited and felicitated. He said, “It has been 19 years since the party opened its office in Jalandhar. In all these years, no BSP leader could get elected as the MP or MLA. It is after such a huge gap that an MLA has finally got elected on the party symbol.”
Garhi said: “The party’s next target is Parliamentary polls of 2024 and all workers and leaders must start working hard for it right away”. The workers performed bhangra on the beats of the dhol and showed full excitement. After the function, all party leaders went to Dr BR Ambedkar Chowk and garlanded the statue of the Dalit icon.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Bhagwant Mann swearing-in LIVE updates: Khatkar Kalan all decked up as Mann to take oath as Punjab CM
10,000 policemen deployed | Traffic on Ropar-Balachaur road ...
Ambala IAF officers to join 'accidental' missile firing probe
Nothing but a case of accidental firing, says US | Pakistan ...
'New Covid variant emerging', experts advise caution
The new variant is a mix of Delta and Omicron
India taking up Russian discounted oil offer will not be US sanctions violation: White House
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki was addressing her dai...
Militant killed in encounter in J-K’s Srinagar
Search operation turns into an encounter when the militants ...