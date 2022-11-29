Budding author interacts with mates

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: Abhimanyu Rathour, a Class XI student of Police DAV Public School, has made the school proud by getting his book published. His book, 'When life doesn't give you lemons' is a compilation of pieces of poetry. The poems present fresh perspectives on a variety of themes. An interactive session was organised between the budding author and the students of the Readers' club and Literary Club. In his address, Abhimanyu discussed how extensive reading of books triggered his own creativity.

Science Exhibition at Eklavya School

To inculcate the scientific spirit and kindle interest in science and technology among the students, annual science exhibition was held at Eklavya School. Kuldeep Singh Nagla, Associate Professor (Instrumentation and Control Engineering) at NIT Jalandhar was the chief guest of the event. All the exhibits were notable but automatic brake system, carnival ride, human eye defects, sewage treatment plant, obstacle detector for blind persons, ropeway, LASER security alarm, canon gun, potato gun, robotic motor boat, robot, modern agriculture techniques etc, were the highlights of this year’s exhibition.

Programme on Iron Deficiency held

The Department of Computer Science and Engineering of Dr B R Ambedkar National Institute of Technology organised 'Iron Deficiency Awareness Day' at Nussi village. The event was sponsored by the Punjab State Council of Science & Technology (PSCST Chandigarh) and Department of Science and Technology, GoI, under the joint project 'Setting Up Science Technology and Innovation Hub in Jalandhar' by NIT Jalandhar and DAV University. Navsudeep Kaur from PSCST Chandigarh graced the event with her presence. Dr Jagdeep Kaur said that the main motive of this seminar was to create awareness about iron deficiency among the rural population and the hemoglobin check-up camp and distribution of iron tablets were the major highlights of the event. About 50 participants took part in the seminar and were addressed by Dr Sitakshi from NITJ dispensary about the ways to prevent Anemia. The villagers led by sarpanch Baljinder Kaur, especially women, young school girls, and elderly persons, enthusiastically participated in the seminar and got benefitted.

Students rediscover history on trip

Fifty students from various departments of Apeejay College of Fine Arts went on a historical trip to Vishveshvaranand Vishwa Bandhu Institute of Sanskrit and Vedic Ideological Studies, Hoshiarpur. This one day trip was organised in collaboration with INTACH. The main purpose of this trip was to acquaint the students about Indian art, culture, philosophy and to give them a tour of the Research Centre. Visveswarananda Vishwabandu Institute of Sanskrit and Vedic Research Center was chosen for this historic journey located on the Hoshiarpur to Una Road in District Hoshiarpur as this institute is popularly known as Sadhu Ashram and is also a Research Center. Moreover, it is recognised as a Regional Centre under Panjab University, Chandigarh, and is India's second largest museum Research Centre, Vedic Institute and library. Ancient scriptures, manuscripts, coins, seals and statues are kept here and almost one to 1.5 lakh handwritten Pandu scripts are also here.

Students take part in art exhibition

Team Hans Raj Mahila Maha Vidyalaya participated in the folk art exhibition organised by Guru Nanak Dev University on its Foundation Day. The exhibition was arranged by Navroop, Head of Department, Punjabi, Kuljit Kaur, Veena Arora, Sandeep Kaur, Amandeep, Protima and Deepti. It exhibited the glorious past culture through phulkaris, traditional kitchen, carpets, old utensils, hand fans, old speakers, trunk, fans, radio, coins and embroidered clothes. More than 10 colleges participated in it and reflected different aspects of old Punjab and its traditions. Vice-Chancellor Jaspal Singh and higher officials from university appreciated the efforts put in by the institute and also remarked on the use of old items. Giddha team made the occasion memorable by singing folk songs and bolian.

Conference on NEP Implementation

Kanya Maha Vidyalaya is going to organise a two-day National Conference on 'Implementation of NEP- 2020 and Role of Scientific and Technical Terminology' from November 29 to 30 in collaboration with Commission for Scientific and Technical Terminology, Ministry of Education, GoI, New Delhi. Principal Prof Atima Sharma Dwivedi averred that the aim of this conference is to spread awareness about the implementation of NEP-2020. It also intends to popularise and promote the use of scientific and technical terms coined by Commission for Scientific and Technical Terminology. She further maintained that commission coordinates with states and regularly organises workshops, seminars, conferences, symposium and orientation programmes in different colleges and universities to spread awareness about the principles, problems and various aspects of the coinage of scientific and technical terms. The conference will witness the presence of Prof GN Jha, Chairman, Commission for Scientific and Technical Terminology.

Students observe Constitution Day

The students council of St Soldier Law College organised a seminar commemorate the Constitutional Day. The theme was 'Indian Constitution and judicial activism'. Prof SC Sharma was the key note speaker. Prof. Monica Khanna, Prof Rinka Rani and Inderjit Kumar presented their paper on the theme of the seminar. The speakers covered the various provisions of the constitution in a critical way underscoring the importance an growth of Public Interest Litigation (PIL) as an instrument of Judicial activism.