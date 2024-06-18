Budding football players learn new tricks, trades at camp

Tribune News Service

Nawanshahr, June 17

In the summer football training camp that is being held in Nawanshahr, players are learning new tricks and trades of football every day. Players have been turning up in numbers to learn and play football from 6 am to 8 am from recognised coaches of Punjab.

This is the sixth free football training camp dedicated to the martyrdom of the four Sahibzadas by sports lovers, club members and NRIs under the leadership of Karanjit Singh, president, Youth Football Welfare Club (Reg), Nawanshahr.

“If sportsmanship is inculcated from childhood, children will

always stick to sports,”said information officer Tarsem Lal.

The camp is being held from June 2 to June 30 at FH Khalsa Senior Secondary School.

Giving information in this regard, Tarsem said: “If children were made aware of the importance of games and sports in their childhood, there were lesser chances of them falling prey to drugs.”

The club also conducts a football tournament every year to keep youth away from malpractices.

Karanjit Singh also urged parents to send their wards to the camp. In the training camp coaching is being given by Jasvir Singh Jassi, Varinder Singh, Mukhtiar Rai, Avtar Singh, Manju Bali, Kulwinder Singh Goran and Tarsem Lal.

