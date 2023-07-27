Budding swimmers shine in district contest

Jalandhar, July 26
Young swimmers proved their mettle in the Open District Swimming Competition, which was held at the Sports College Swimming Pool on Tuesday.
Pawani Bhatia, a rising star, stole the show by winning a total of seven medals. She clinched five gold medals, one silver and one bronze in the under-12 age category. Pawani wowed the audience with her performance in the 50-m and 100-m breaststrokes and the 50-m and 100-m freestyle events.
Not to be outdone, Pawani also managed to secure a gold medal, one silver and one bronze in the open age category.
Another young swimmer, Mehar Sethi, also put up an impressive performance in the under-10 age category, bagging a silver medal and three bronze. In the under-17 age group and the open age group, Vyom Bhatia claimed three silver and four bronze medals.
The budding swimmers’ performance has earned them a spot in the 34th Sub-Junior and 44th Junior State Swimming Championships, which will be organised in Mohali from July 28 to 30.
