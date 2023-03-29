Budgets of zila parishad, panchayat samitis passed

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, March 28

The house meeting of Zila Parishad, Hoshiarpur, was held under the chairmanship of Zila Parishad chairman Devraj Singh here today.

The estimated budget for 2023-24 of the Zila Parishad, Hoshiarpur, and Panchayat Samitis (Block Committees) of Hoshiarpur district was unanimously passed by the House. An estimated budget of Rs 54,45,58,855 was passed.

Similarly, an estimated budget of Rs 3,19,45,000 of panchayat Samiti, Bhunga; Rs 2,61,30,000 of Dasuya; Rs 5,46,39,000 of Garhshankar; Rs 1,51,81,000 of Hajipur, Rs 5,03,30,000 of Hoshiarpur-1, Rs 4,04,70,000 of Hoshiarpur-II, Rs 1,86,00,000 of Mahilpur, Rs 2,96,91,000 of Mukerian, Rs 2,72,85,000 of Talwara; and Rs 3,50,20,000 of Tanda were also cleared. The total estimated budget (labour and material) of MGNREGA of Rs 10,231.52 lakh was passed for 2023-24. Apart from this, various issues were discussed according to the agenda in the House meeting and all the agendas were unanimously passed.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (Rural Development) Darbara Singh Randhawa, Zila Parishad, Hoshiarpur, Deputy Chief Executive Officer Jagjit Singh Ball and Zila Parishad members, etc., were present on the occasion.