‘Buhe Bariyan’ cast, crew booked

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, September 23

An FIR has been registered against the cast and crew of Punjabi movie “Buhe Bariyan” under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act for allegedly portraying members of the Dalit community in a derogatory light.

The FIR was registered at the Adampur police station after members of the Ravidassia and Valmiki communities filed a complaint in this regard against the film’s director, writer, producer and actor.

The members said they would take up the issue of banning the Neeru Bajwa and Nirmal Rishi-starrer movie with the Punjab CM.

In his statement, Jassi Talhan, president of the Guru Ravidass Tiger Force, said: “Owners of all cinema halls should stop showing this film. If they will not do so, our community members will gherao the cinema halls.”

#Dalits