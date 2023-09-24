‘Buhe Bariyan’ cast, crew booked

Jalandhar, September 23
An FIR has been registered against the cast and crew of Punjabi movie “Buhe Bariyan” under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act for allegedly portraying members of the Dalit community in a derogatory light.
The FIR was registered at the Adampur police station after members of the Ravidassia and Valmiki communities filed a complaint in this regard against the film’s director, writer, producer and actor.
The members said they would take up the issue of banning the Neeru Bajwa and Nirmal Rishi-starrer movie with the Punjab CM.
In his statement, Jassi Talhan, president of the Guru Ravidass Tiger Force, said: “Owners of all cinema halls should stop showing this film. If they will not do so, our community members will gherao the cinema halls.”
