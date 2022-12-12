Buoyed by HP win, Cong holds discussion on MC poll strategy

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, December 11

Member of Parliament (MP) Santokh Singh Chaudhary held a meeting with MLAs, councillors and leaders of the Congress party and celebrated the party’s victory in Himachal Pradesh Assembly poll. Besides this, a discussion was held regarding the upcoming Municipal Corporation poll that are due in January.

Civic body under fire over stalled works The Congress-led Municipal Corporation has been receiving flak from the residents as well as the Opposition over stalled development works in the city.

The MP said the people of Punjab had realised their mistake by electing AAP to power. “It is now clear that we are winning MC elections,” said Chaudhary. It may be mentioned that in the last five years, the Congress led Municipal Corporation, the mayor, and councillors have been receiving flak from the residents as well as the Opposition for over stalled works.

When Mayor Jagdish Raja was asked, if he thought incomplete works would work against the Congress, he said, “Most of the works come under the Smart City project. It will be done by them. Talking about other development works, we have always made sure that all the works are completed within time and we will ensure that we do our best once we are back to power, again.”

“Our position is quite good. This is a very good opportunity for all of us. We would win 70 out of 85 seats,” said Raja.

Senior leaders have asked the councillors to reach out to people and assure them that the councillors are for them and would get their pending works completed. The MP said the law and order had crumbled in the district. “Extortions are on the rise these days and the government is not doing anything to prevent it,” he added.