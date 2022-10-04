Burglars make unsuccessful attempt to loot Phagwara bank

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, October 3

Unidentified burglars made a failed attempt to open the strong room and a fireproof cabinet of a bank in Phagwara, the police said.

The burglars used gas cutters in their bid to break open the locks at the Punjab Gramin Bank branch on the Phagwara-Banga road. SP Mukhtiar Rai said the burglars had gained entry into the bank by breaking its back wall. The CCTVs installed in the bank had been taken down, and the power supply had been disconnected.

It is suspected that two or three persons were involved.

The incident came to light after Bank Manager Iqbal Singh reached the bank branch on Sunday, and reported the matter to the police. The footage from CCTVs installled in close quarters is currently being scruntinised. An investigation is underway. — OC

