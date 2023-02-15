Burlton park murder case cracked with arrest of four

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, February 14

The city police claim to have solved the case of murder of a parking attendant, Swatanterjit Singh. He was killed by some persons at the Burlton park last week. The police have arrested four persons, including a juvenile, in connection with the case.

Those arrested have been identified as Nitash (20), Himanshu Rajdev (22), Rahul Sabharwal (26) and a 16-year-old boy, whose identity has been kept confidential as per Section 74 of the Juvenile Justice Act. The city police nabbed the accused at Jwalapur village in Haridwar district, Uttarakhand.

Police Commissioner Kuldeep Singh Chahal and DCP (Investigation) Jaskiranjit Singh Teja said Swatanterjit was beaten to death by the four persons over a dispute about deploying a watchman at the Maqsudan Mandi.

They said the accused had a fight with Satta a few days back. They said that in the wee hours of Saturday, the accused kidnapped the ‘watchman’ in question from Maqsudan Mandi and took him to the Burlton park. They then asked the watchman to call Satta to the Burlton park, and when he arrived, they attacked him with baseball bats and an iron rod, they added.

DCP Teja said, on a complaint by Satta’s father, the police had booked the accused under Sections 302, 364, 148 and 149 of the Indian Penal Code, and various teams were formed to trace them. He added that on Monday, the police teams had arrested the accused from Haridwar in Uttarakhand, and rescued the watchman. He added that three of the four accused, namely Nitash, Himanshu and Rahul, are habitual offenders.