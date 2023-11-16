Burning stubble: Farmers booked

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: The Bilga and Shahkot police have booked unidentified farmers on charge of burning paddy stubble in fields. SHOs Mahinder Pal and Jaswinder Singh said they received reports that farmers of Burj Kela, Dara Pur, Gumtala, Mau Sahib, Nagra, Sudhara Talwann and Mehsam villages under the Bilga police station and Eeno Wal, Punia Rame, Ram Pur and Reharrwan villages under the Shahkot police station set afire paddy stubble in their fields and violated government orders in this regard. The SHOs said cases under Section 188 of the IPC were registered against farmers, who were yet to be identified.

Man booked for outraging modesty

Phagwara: The Shahkot police have booked one person on the charge of outraging woman's modesty. Investigating Officer (IO) Sarwann Singh said the suspect was identified as Amrit Pal, alias Sanni, a resident of Parjian Khurd village. Amrita of the same village complained to the police that the suspect barged into her house on November 7, attacked her and her husband with a sharp weapon, tore her clothes and dragged her. The IO said a case under Sections 354, 452, 323 and 148 of the IPC was registered against the suspect. No arrest has been made and raids are on to nab the absconding suspect. OC

Three booked on charge of assault

Phagwara: The Shahkot police have booked three persons, including a father-son duo, on the charge of assaulting a woman. Investigating Officer (IO) Sarabjit Singh said the suspects had been identified as Chain Singh, a resident of Malupur village, his son Sukhwinder Singh alias Sukha, and Jassa, a resident of the same village. Swaran Kaur of the same village had complained to the police that the suspects barged into her house on November 13 evening and attacked her and her father with weapons, ransacked the place and threatened them with dire consequences. The IO said a case under Sections 323, 458 427, 506 and 34 of the IPC had been registered against the suspects. OC

Ministerial staff on pen-down strike

Phagwara: Work in offices of sub-divisional magistrates in Phagwara, Phillaur, Nakodar, Shahkot and Nurmahal remained paralysed on Wednesday following a pen-down strike by members of the Punjab State Ministerial (DC Office) Employees Union. The union's Nakodar unit president Satindar Singh Sonu said the state body had decided to resume its pen-down strike till November 20 for the issuing of notification regarding acceptance of their demands. Their demands include immediate transfer of arrears of allowances into their accounts, extension of full pension benefits to staff members recruited after 2004 and complete implementation of the rules and proposals of the Sixth Pay Commission. OC

