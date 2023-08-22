 Bus restaurant raises safety concerns : The Tribune India

Bus restaurant raises safety concerns

People file complaint with police, MC Commissioner, seek intervention

Bus restaurant raises safety concerns

Raminder Singh, along with his family members, shows copies of the complaints filed with the police and the MC Commissioner. Tribune Photo: Malkiat Singh



Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, August 21

A section of residents of Model Town are voicing concerns over their privacy and safety due to the presence of a double-decker moving bus restaurant. The bus, equipped with a hydraulic roof and glass panels in its upper section, has been parked in front of a residential property at 532-R, Model Town, here, causing distress among residents.

Bus owner’s claim

Meanwhile, the bus owner claims to have all required permissions from the authorities concerned to operate the business from the said site. Tehbazari Superintendent Mandeep Singh also confirmed that the bus owner had availed of all required documents. He also took permissions from the MC and other departments to operate the business.

The residents claim that the owner of the bus had allegedly refused to relocate the vehicle despite repeated requests, citing that the Municipal Corporation has granted him permission to operate from the site. However, the area in question has been designated as a car parking zone, not a place to operate any restaurant.

What residents say

The residents claim that the owner of the bus had allegedly refused to relocate the vehicle despite repeated requests, citing that the Municipal Corporation has granted him permission to operate from the site.

Raminder Singh, a resident of the above-mentioned residential property, has filed a complaint with the Division No. 6 police station and the MC Commissioner, requesting their intervention in the matter. He said allowing a restaurant to operate from a parking zone that too where residential properties are just right in front of it was a blatant invasion of their privacy and security due to glass panels on the upper portion of the bus.

“Passers-by and patrons of the bus can easily peer into neighbouring houses, violating the residents’ privacy and creating safety concerns. This situation has particularly affected the sense of safety and freedom of movement for women in the household,” he said.

The residents argued that their area was not suitable for parking a double-decker bus with a hydraulic roof, especially without a proper number plate.

“The presence of this bus not only compromises our privacy but also jeopardises our fundamental right to life and liberty”, claimed the residents.

Meanwhile, the bus owner claims to have all required permissions from the authorities concerned to operate the business from the said site. Tehbazari Superintendent Mandeep Singh also confirmed that the bus owner had availed of all required documents. He also took permissions from the MC and other departments to operate the business.

“However, it is to be checked if he had the permission to operate from one particular site as his concept is of moving bus restaurant,” he said.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Kabaddi tournament Derby: 2 gangs clash 'using swords' in UK; terrified spectators run for life in panic, 3 hurt

2
Delhi

Delhi officer accused of repeatedly raping minor arrested along with wife

3
Delhi

Wife of Delhi govt official who raped Class 12 girl had sent son to buy abortion pills

4
Punjab

Farmer leaders of 16 unions arrested in Punjab ahead of their protest against non-payment of relief to flood-affected

5
Punjab

One dead in Punjab's Sangrur as farmers clash with police over 'detention' of farm leaders ahead of planned protest

6
Pollywood

Sidhu Moosewala called 'terrorist' by policeman in Jharkhand, draws flak on social media; video surfaces

7
Punjab

Rs 56 crore dues: Sunny Deol offers to settle bank loans, auction threat of property stays

8
Nation

Congress questions withdrawal of auction notice for Sunny Deol's bungalow in less than 24 hours

9
Nation

'Welcome, buddy!' — Contact established between Chandrayaan-2 orbiter and Chandrayaan-3 lander module

10
Trending

'Shameless': Actor Prakash Raj meme mocking Chandrayaan-3 mission sparks online outrage

Don't Miss

View All
Joint effort: 300-ft breach plugged in 72 hrs
Punjab

Joint effort: 300-ft breach plugged in 72 hours in Gurdaspur

Sunny Deol's bungalow in Mumbai's Juhu not on auction, bank withdraws notice
Trending

Sunny Deol's bungalow in Mumbai's Juhu not to be auctioned; bank withdraws notice due to 'technical reasons'

At market’s mercy, Hoshiarpur’s wood inlay art struggles
Punjab

At market’s mercy, Hoshiarpur’s wood inlay art struggles

Sinking feeling: Shimla is crumbling, governments to blame
Features

Sinking feeling: Shimla is crumbling, governments to blame

Own house surrounded by water, Paramjit ferries villagers to safety
Punjab Sultanpur Lodhi

Own house surrounded by water, Paramjit Singh ferries villagers to safety

‘Gods must be angry’: Spine-chilling videos show house with people inside washed away; rail track, car hang precariously in air
Trending

'Gods must be angry': Spine-chilling videos show houses, people being washed away in Himachal Pradesh; rail track, car hang precariously in air

State award for 8-year-old
Punjab

State award for 8-year-old Ropar girl Saanvi Sood

Back to school after two months via boat
Punjab

Jalandhar: Back to school after two months via boat

Top News

PM Modi leaves for South Africa to attend BRICS Summit; to meet Xi Jinping

PM Modi leaves for South Africa to attend BRICS Summit; to meet Xi Jinping

Monsoon fury: Landslip scare, SC wants Himalayan region’s carrying capacity assessed

Monsoon fury: Landslip scare, SC wants Himalayan region's carrying capacity assessed

After his father, Justin Trudeau 2nd prime minister in Canada to announce separation while in office

After his father, Justin Trudeau 2nd prime minister in Canada to announce separation while in office

His father, Pierre Trudeau, and mother, Margaret Trudeau, se...

Hotels facing risk as Dharampur road sinks at many spots

Himachal: Hotels facing risk as Dharampur road sinks at many spots

5 die in Kapurthala, Fazilka; no let-up in dam discharge

5 die in Kapurthala, Fazilka due to floods; no let-up in dam discharge


Cities

View All

Three robbers kill shop owner at Bhalla Colony in Amritsar

Three robbers kill shop owner at Bhalla Colony in Amritsar

Joint effort: 300-ft breach plugged in 72 hours in Gurdaspur

AirAsia X to resume direct flights between holy city Amritsar, Kuala Lumpur

Trenches dug up to lay pipes on Mall road in Amritsar irk commuters

Bomb hoax delays Amritsar-Gatwick flight by four hours

CBI recovers ~1.6-cr gold from locker of arrested MC official

CBI recovers Rs 1.6-cr gold from locker of arrested MC official

Airport agency flags security breach during CM’s flight

Nod to single firm for temporary composting plant at Dadu Majra

UT seeks clarification on Saketri land, writes to Haryana Forest Department

Member of Bambiha gang held with weapon

Painful to hear voices of concern raised during India’s Covid fight: Jagdeep Dhankhar

Painful to hear voices of concern raised during India’s Covid fight: Jagdeep Dhankhar

St stephen’s admissions: Supreme Court dismisses pleas filed by Delhi University, UGC

Army wives hold session on inspiring stories

Scribe’s suicide: All four suspects named in suicide note arrested

Scribe’s suicide: All four suspects named in suicide note arrested

Jalandhar: Brothers' bodies yet to be traced

Two nabbed with 70-kg poppy husk

Body of Hoshiarpur youth drowned in Canada reaches home, cremated

Two held on charge of gang-raping minor

Ward watch: No end to waterlogging woes for residents here

Ward watch: No end to waterlogging woes for residents here

Purchase tomatoes @ Rs 50 per kg at Ludhiana wholesale market

Farmer suicide: Protest outside MLA’s residence, effigy burnt

International airport project misses 5th deadline, Aug 30 fresh target

2 POs fall in police net

6 years on, PDA fails to act against bylaw violations

6 years on, PDA fails to act against bylaw violations

Salary not paid, faculty to start pen-down strike from today

Flood relief issue: SAD protest at Devigarh today

Entrepreneurship day celebrated

Congress leader alleges AAP MLA's role in property encroachment