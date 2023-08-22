Bus restaurant raises safety concerns

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, August 21

A section of residents of Model Town are voicing concerns over their privacy and safety due to the presence of a double-decker moving bus restaurant. The bus, equipped with a hydraulic roof and glass panels in its upper section, has been parked in front of a residential property at 532-R, Model Town, here, causing distress among residents.

Bus owner’s claim Meanwhile, the bus owner claims to have all required permissions from the authorities concerned to operate the business from the said site. Tehbazari Superintendent Mandeep Singh also confirmed that the bus owner had availed of all required documents. He also took permissions from the MC and other departments to operate the business.

The residents claim that the owner of the bus had allegedly refused to relocate the vehicle despite repeated requests, citing that the Municipal Corporation has granted him permission to operate from the site. However, the area in question has been designated as a car parking zone, not a place to operate any restaurant.

What residents say The residents claim that the owner of the bus had allegedly refused to relocate the vehicle despite repeated requests, citing that the Municipal Corporation has granted him permission to operate from the site.

Raminder Singh, a resident of the above-mentioned residential property, has filed a complaint with the Division No. 6 police station and the MC Commissioner, requesting their intervention in the matter. He said allowing a restaurant to operate from a parking zone that too where residential properties are just right in front of it was a blatant invasion of their privacy and security due to glass panels on the upper portion of the bus.

“Passers-by and patrons of the bus can easily peer into neighbouring houses, violating the residents’ privacy and creating safety concerns. This situation has particularly affected the sense of safety and freedom of movement for women in the household,” he said.

The residents argued that their area was not suitable for parking a double-decker bus with a hydraulic roof, especially without a proper number plate.

“The presence of this bus not only compromises our privacy but also jeopardises our fundamental right to life and liberty”, claimed the residents.

“However, it is to be checked if he had the permission to operate from one particular site as his concept is of moving bus restaurant,” he said.