Business Club, commerce assn

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: The PG students of Commerce from Lyallpur Khalsa College have set up 'Business Club' and 'Commerce Association'. Dr Rashpal Singh Sandhu, HoD, said students will handle both the bodies and have office-bearers among themselves. The office bearers of the business club include Shivani as president, Gagandeep and Puneet as vice-presidents, Shivani as secretary, Prabhpreet Kaur and Karanveer Singh as joint secretaries among others.

National Moot Court Competition

The 12th Late Shri RC Chopra Memorial National Moot Court Competition was organised by St Soldier Law College. The proceedings were conducted under the bench of Justices MS Chauhan, Kuldeep Singh former Judges, Punjab and Haryana High Court. Thakur Ram Narayan College of Law Mumbai got the first position, Kurukshetra University got the runner up position and Aneha Shroff, Tajwinder Singh were selected as the best mooters.

Founder's Day Celebrated

Celebrating the spirit of 'Soaring High', students, parents and faculty of Apeejay School Mahavir Marg, celebrated 104th birth anniversary of the Founder Chairman Dr Stya Paul, who was a distinguished industrialist, educationist, and philanthropist. The programme commenced with a floral tribute to Dr Stya Paul by Principal VK Khanna, Vice Principal Priyanka Grover and the parents.

Poster-Making Competition

PCM SD College for Women organised a poster making competition on the theme ‘Say No To Drugs' under the Buddy Programme being run in the college as per direction of the Punjab in collaboration with the Youth Club of the college.

Professor gets honorary degree

Dr Poonam Kumar Sharma was awarded the honorary degree of Doctor of Science (D.Sc.) from the International Agency for Standards and Ratings for his contribution in the field of mathematics.