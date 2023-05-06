Businessmen meet Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, share problems faced by industry

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, May 5

Ahead of the Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll, Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat met a group of top industrialists here on Thursday evening.

During the meeting held at the residence of BJP national spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill, various issues pertaining to the industrial sector were discussed in detail. During their interaction, the industrialists gave feedback about the present industrial scenario in Punjab. The industrialists apprised Shekhawat about various problems being faced by them under the AAP regime. The industrialists told the minister that no heed was being paid by the present dispensation to resolve genuine issues concerning industry because of which they were facing huge losses.

Businessmen representing various industries, including sports, hand tool, leather etc, shared their suggestions with Shekhawat for the betterment of the industrial sector. The representatives of the industrial community told the minister about various steps that could be taken to help flourish the industry.

They also expressed concern over the “law and order” situation in Punjab, the industrialists informed Shekhawat that the manner in which incidents of murders, ransom killings, loot, extortion, gang wars, etc., were being reported in Punjab on frequent basis, it had sent a wave of fear among industrialists.