Busting myths around law of karma

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, September 17

A city-based author Naresh Gupta had released his second book ‘Karma’ recently. The book is a deep dive into understanding Karma and all its aspects.

He said there are many misconceptions surrounding the word ‘Karma’, therefore, he decided to write about this tedious subject. “The book contains information like, what is karma, its origin, how did it evolve and how it can help people to be more mindful of their thoughts, actions, and deeds before they make decisions,” he added.

He said he has tried to explain karma in a very simple way. “I have also mentioned some examples of karma experienced by our Gods to make its concept more understandable to the readers,” he said.

His book was launched online and its available worldwide on digital platforms.

He said his first book ‘My Spiritual Journey’, which was released in 2019, received a good response from the readers. He said though the book was dedicated to his late wife, the readers felt connected, and encouraged him to write more on such topics. “Therefore, I decided to write my second book on ‘karma’, a subject which I feel is widely misunderstood but in reality, it’s the only way to achieve peace in life”, he added.