Buy specially-designed envelopes, boxes for Rakhi at post offices in district

Jalandhar, August 11
The Department of Posts is all geared up to celebrate the festival of Raksha Bandhan. The department has come up with specially-designed Rakhi envelopes and boxes, which would be sent as the first class mail, anywhere in India and abroad at nominal charges.
These Rakhi envelopes are water-resistant and self-adhesive and are available in different sizes at the cost of Rs 15 and Rs 20. The department has also prepared good quality special boxes to send any gift along with Rakhi. The box, costing Rs 50, is available at all post offices in the district.
To make the festival more attractive for brothers and sisters, the department is providing the facility of “My Stamp” at the Jalandhar city head post office.
“My Stamp’ is a facility through which one can prepare his own photographed stamp. A pack of 12 stamps can be purchased for Rs 300. These specially-designed stamps can be used for sending letter and parcel containing Rakhis or anything else during the festival anywhere in India,” said Gopal Krishan, Senior Superintendent, post office, Jalandhar Division.
A separate counter has been set up at the Jalandhar city and Cantt head post offices for booking Rakhis so that people don’t have to stand in long queues.
