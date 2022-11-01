Buzz missing at amusement park, courtesy poor upkeep

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, October 31

Nikku Park at Model Town, which used to be children’s favourite amusement destination in the city, is crying for attention. Local residents complain that there is no proper system in place for the upkeep of the park, and most of the rides are in dire need of repair.

Damaged rides will be replaced The administration has already ordered the replacement of old and broken rides. None of the broken rides is operational. Damaged parts are kept as scrap and will be lifted soon.Rs Jaspreet Singh, DC

Visitors are greeted by damaged equipment at the park.

They said earlier they had to wait in the queues to get a ticket for the rides but now there are hardly any visitors. Besides, the rubbish and fallen leaves could be found scattered here and there. “Ever since the management of the Nikku Park came into the hands of the government, its maintenance took a back seat. Last year when the park was opened after Covid-19, the administration promised a complete facelift and addition of new rides. However, hardly anything was done, except few portraits painted on the walls,” says Rajiv Anand, a resident.

He adds even as the condition of the park is deteriorating, charges for a few rides have been slightly raised. Besides, the parking area, which was earlier free, charges Rs 20 for car parking, while Rs 10 for a two-wheeler. “The parking is with the Municipal Corporation now, and when you tell the person concerned that parking was earlier free, they simply ask us to park the vehicle outside”, he added.

The residents also complained that though the ‘Kangaroo ride’ is open, Kangaroos are damaged and had no safety handles on it. The slide swings for kids, too, are found lying broken and even the kids’ favourite ride – dashing cars was lying shut because of the pending repair work. “Parks are one of the most visited recreational places, particularly for elderly people and children. But it is sad to see the park in neglect. Last year, it was announced that an ultra-modern balling court besides two major swings namely columbus and break dance would be added but nothing happened”, said Kavish Mitra. Meanwhile, despite repeated attempts MC Commissioner Devinder Singh couldn’t be contacted.