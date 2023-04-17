Bypoll: Habitual offenders under police scanner

Our Correspondent

Jalandhar, April 16

The Shahkot police have initiated proceedings against habitual offenders for a smooth and peaceful Jalandhar Lok Sabha byelection.

SHO Baljit Singh said the details had been submitted in the court of the SDM for the execution of bonds of sureties for good conduct. The offenders have been identified as Charan Kumar, a resident of Malsian town, Rajwindar Singh, a resident of Kotla Surj Mal, and Satpal Singh, a resident of Baupur village.